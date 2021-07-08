Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

It’s Time to Revive the Helsinki Spirit

By Sauli Niinistö
Foreign Policy
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2025, 50 years will have passed since the Helsinki Summit of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE). In 1975, during a few hot summer days in the midst of the Cold War, 35 heads of state and government came together in the Finnish capital and signed the Helsinki Final Act. The document outlined an important set of principles and confidence-building measures to improve security and covered a broad list of areas for cooperation, from the economy to science and technology and from the environment to human contacts.

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helsinki#Economy#Science And Technology#Csce#Finnish#The Helsinki Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsForeign Policy

Extremism and the German Military

Host Amy Mackinnon speaks with Times Berlin bureau chief Katrin Bennhold on the infiltration of far-right extremism in Germany’s security services. This week, Foreign Policy Playlist plays a special episode of a new series: Day X by the New York Times. Host Amy Mackinnon speaks with Times Berlin bureau chief...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Chinese-U.S. Split Is Forcing Singapore to Choose Sides

In Singapore, the word kiasu is ubiquitous. In the Hokkien dialect, the traditional lingua franca of many ethnic Chinese in Southeast Asia, it means “afraid to lose” and describes the fear of missing opportunities. In the realm of foreign policy, Singapore is the paragon of kiasu-ness: As a highly networked trading hub connecting East and West, the island strives to keep opportunities open in all directions. To that end, it seeks to balance its relations and avoid having to take sides between China and the United States.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Europe Isn't Ready For Russian Chemical and Biological Warfare

However, those on the “Eastern” side, the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact states, developed a reputation for extensive preparation. Here's What You Need to Remember: In NATO, CBRN training has lapsed. The threat of chemical and nuclear warfare loomed large over most militaries during the Cold War. The development...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Is China Reviving America’s Cold War-Era "Shell Game" ICBM Deployment Strategy?

Satellite images of the Gobi Desert show many new missile silos under construction, hinting at the possibility of a guileful deployment concept. Recent satellite imagery indicates that China may be building a large intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, field, with more than 100 silos in the northwestern portion of the country. The appearance of the site, much bigger than anything like it that China has ever built before, suggests that Beijing might be eying concept for a more survivable ICBM deterrent, in which potentially large numbers of silos are filled with only a few functional missiles, presenting enemies with a much more challenging target, should they wish to destroy it in a first strike. Intriguingly, that would echo an idea that the United States was looking to implement for its own ICBMs toward the end of the Cold War.
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Russia's MiG-31 Interceptor Should Seriously Worry Europe and Ukraine

The MiG-31 is the standard long range interceptor of the Russian Air Force and expected to serve into the 2030s. Here's What You Need to Know: In the 1980s, the MiG-25 was followed up by the MiG-31, which added in a second weapons systems officer on all models and increased the flight performance, radar and weapons of the craft.
Marketsmoneyweek.com

How to revive Britain's flagging stockmarket

No one would deny that the rules governing what companies can list on the stockmarket, and on what conditions, were in need of radical reform. Over almost three decades, regulators have tightened and tightened the rules. The aim was to protect investors and make equity investment safer for ordinary people. As is so often the case with regulation, however, it has had unintended consequences. In this case, the number of listings has fallen dramatically.
WorldForeign Policy

The Dangerous Farce of Late-Stage Orbanism

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban started his career as a democrat. He was a bright light in the political scene in the 1990s, beloved by well-intentioned Westerners eager to help Hungary succeed in its post-Cold War transition from communism to democracy. But Orban built his prime ministerial career as a...
WorldTelegraph

Short-circuit fears for Britain's chipmaking revival

In 1986, the American electronics manufacturer General Instruments shut down its semiconductor factory on the outskirts of the Scottish town of Glenrothes. The mothballed plant stood empty and decaying for the best part of a year until Allan James, a product manager at the plant, secured £500,000 from an aerospace supplier to rescue it.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Can the Chinese Army Give the M1 Abrams Tank a Run for Its Money?

China’s top-of-the-line tank, the Type 99, has commanded healthy respect from international observers, even though it has never been exported, nor used in combat. Here's What You Need to Remember: The majority of the evidence available suggests that, despite its hordes of Type 59s, China is capable of designing and fielding a first-class main battle tank. This fits in well with President Xi Jinping’s recent push to downsize in quantity, and improve in quality, its armed forces.
MilitaryFairfield Sun Times

Kennan’s 'Measures Short of War' Applied to U.S.-China Cold War

Before George F. Kennan was appointed Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff in 1947, he lectured at the National War College in Washington, D.C. The National War College had been established after World War II and was located on the grounds of an army post that became Ft. McNair, a short distance from policymakers in the nation’s capital. Kennan’s lectures predated the publication of his seminal “X” article in Foreign Affairs that explained the policy of containment, but he wrote that essay while lecturing and living at the college. Kennan had attained prominence in Washington as a result of the “Long Telegram” he dispatched from Moscow in February 1946.
PoliticsForeign Policy

Peru’s Democracy Is at a Breaking Point

Peru’s longest period of democracy yet is in danger of coming to a painful close. Over the past few years, politicians have engaged in near-constant takedowns of opponents—including impeachments and judicial targeting—and obstruction of governance. This has contributed to the public perception that democracy is not working, either because it does not produce concrete results or because all politicians are corrupt. Unsurprisingly, a large percentage of voters in general elections this year chose populist, anti-system candidates from all sides of the spectrum. In the end, the two candidates who made it to the presidential runoff barely got 33 percent of the vote during the first round. As in previous elections, a significant group of Peruvians simply chose to leave their ballots blank; yet this time, blank votes were the second “most voted” option.
Worldrealcleardefense.com

Can the Royal Navy Help America Deter China in Asia?

Why only two? London merits two cheers because it has accepted that “Global Britain” must play its part in a democratic armada meant to face down aggressors who menace their neighbors while degrading freedom of the sea. At present, the Royal Navy-led multinational carrier strike group is making its inaugural grand tour of the Indo-Pacific. Carrier Strike Group 21 has been far from idle. While transiting the Mediterranean Sea it struck into Syria with naval air power manifest in F-35B stealth fighters. In June its commanders detached a British and a Dutch warship to the Black Sea, in part to challenge excessive Russian claims to jurisdiction over that body of water. This side deployment kindled Moscow’s ire in a major way.
EconomyForeign Policy

Is Western Finance Underestimating Chinese Political Risk?

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: Western finance firms are underestimating political risk in China, the Communist Party is tightening control at the grassroots, and newly empowered regulators are blocking tech mergers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy