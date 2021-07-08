B&H has tons of Apple products, headphones and more on sale
We start today’s deals over at B&H.com, where we find a vast selection of Apple deals available, starting with the latest M1-powered MacBook Air that’s currently getting a $100 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. And if you are looking for more power, you can also opt for the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s also getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $1,199. If you’re interested in the latest Mac mini, you can also get it on sale with $40 savings on its 8GB RAM version with 256GB storage, and yes, it also comes with Apple’s latest M1 chip under the hood. You will also find the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, and several other Intel-powered devices, so take a look.pocketnow.com
Comments / 0