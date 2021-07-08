Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOWnI_0arCmTht00
People walk at souq Waqif, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar March 12,2020. REUTERS/stringer

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting on July 12, in line with new travel and return policies and based on health ministry COVID-19 recommendations, the interior ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The health ministry said in a statement on Thursday the new entry policies include providing a COVID-19 PCR test and classifying countries into three categories that would determine the quarantine policies.

Entry for family visits, businessmen and tourists including GCC citizens who do not have Qatari ID numbers will be limited to vaccinated and recovered cases.

All those who want to travel abroad will also need to be issued a travel permit and unvaccinated travellers to destinations not listed as green will have to book their institutional quarantine before departing Qatar, the health ministry added.

Passengers transiting through Qatar will also have to provide a COVID-19 PCR test, while fully vaccinated arrivals will take an anti-bodies test upon arrival to determine if they need to be institutionally quarantined.

Citizens and residents arriving showing symptoms will have to home-quarantine based on the onsite medical team's recommendations.

Qatar is one of the top 10 countries worldwide in terms of percentage of population that completed their vaccination which means the new policies can be smoothly activated, the health ministry said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Pcr Test#The Interior Ministry#Qatari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
Country
Qatar
Related
Worldsimpleflying.com

The 8 Destinations Resumed By Emirates In July

Emirates has relaunched eight destinations this July, with Lyon, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico City, Nice, Orlando, Phuket, and Venice all coming back online. This follows the UAE carrier resuming A380 service from Dubai to Los Angeles, Toronto, and Washington Dulles at the beginning of the month. What routes have returned this...
Politicswincountry.com

France expresses support for Cyprus in light of latest Turkish moves

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed support for Cyprus on Wednesday, after a move by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen an abandoned town for potential resettlement, which had drawn a strong rebuke from rival Greek Cypriots. Le Drian said he discussed the matter on...
LifestyleSFGate

Scarce flights, visa issues snarl students' plans to reach U.S.

Students from around the world are eager to study at U.S. colleges in the upcoming fall semester after the Covid-19 pandemic confined many of them to their home countries and left some attending virtual classes in the wee hours of the morning. Now, getting to campus is the hard part.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways resumes flights to Doha from Pulkovo airport

Qatar Airways, the national airline of the State of Qatar, plans to resume regular flights between St. Petersburg and Doha since July 23. Flights from Pulkovo Airport to Hamad International Airport will be operated with frequency twice a week on Fridays and Sundays on the initial stage. Flights will be...
Public Healthmorningbrew.com

France Starts Mandating Vaccination for Entry to Cultural Venues

Starting yesterday, not being vaccinated for Covid-19 in France is like not drinking your morning coffee: Life will simply be worse without it. Large entertainment and cultural venues, including museums, sports arenas, and movie theaters, will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test for Covid-19. And that’s just the start—being vaccinated will be a requirement to enter other businesses, such as cafes and restaurants, starting in August.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Morocco says it will investigate 'unfounded allegations' on spyware

TUNIS (Reuters) - Morocco’s General Prosecutor said it will open an investigation into what it called “unfounded allegations” that the country had used Israeli spyware for surveillance, state media reported on Wednesday. Rabat has denied buying or using the Pegasus spyware licensed by Israel-based NSO group after Amnesty International and...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll in the partial collapse of a budget hotel in China's eastern city of Suzhou on Monday has risen to 17, state media said on Wednesday. Of the 23 people trapped in the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou only six survived, according to state media.
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Algeria leader pardons protest movement members

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday ordered the release of 101 members of a protest movement that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down, the presidency said. Elected in December 2019, Tebboune has vowed to carry out economic and political reforms and urged the opposition to...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy