What to do this week Now garden chores narrow down to mostly watering, weeding, and harvesting. Pinch herbs to keep them from flowering. Harvest summer squash and zucchini at 5 inches, and pick beans as soon as the seeds fill the pods to keep them all producing. Thin squash blossoms and stir-fry them. Fertilize roses and other woody plants for the last time so they can start ratcheting down for winter dormancy. Remove spent flowers on annuals to promote reblooming and on perennials for future vigor as well as neatness.