A Definitive Style Guide To The Best White Tank Tops

We all have that one fashion item of which we own countless iterations of in our closets. For some, it’s black boots, and for others, it’s white tees. For me, it’s tank tops. I have one entire large drawer dedicated to the simple basic—and while my husband can’t seem to tell one from another—I certainly can! They all have slight differences in silhouettes, textures, fits, and colors. Hey, it’s my thing. Now that summer is in full swing, I’ve been living in tank tops more than anything else, as they’re easy to pair with practically everything from jeans to skirts and shorts.