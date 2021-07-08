A Definitive Style Guide To The Best White Tank Tops
Due to the frenzy of best dresses — from nap dresses to long sundresses and open-back dresses — that's taken over the collective summer closet, other seasonal-fashion favorites are getting overlooked. Take, for instance, the white tank top. The trusty no-fuss piece is a warm-weather workhorse: born to be paired with any bottoms (from bikini to denim); offered in a robust range of materials (from cotton to silk); taking on the form of many a style (from oversized to cropped).www.refinery29.com
