Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

“When we were seeming to not be paying attention or in a down dog position he was noticeably taking photos or videos of us”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to put it out to the community that there was a man in Kalorama park Wednesday night who was either on a phone call or pretending to be on a phone call for the entirety of a friend’s yoga class. When we were seeming to be not paying attention or in a down dog position he was noticeably taking photos or videos of us. When this was blatantly obvious I approached him and asked if that was what he was doing, which he said yes but he only took one photo and it was because he used to do yoga and thought we were very accomplished and wanted to show a friend.

www.popville.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Stalking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
Related
LifestylePosted by
Tyla

Neighbour Threatens To Report Woman For Sunbathing In Communal Garden

A neighbour has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about a fellow resident who insists on sunbathing in the communal garden at their apartment building. Posting in Reddit's Am I the As*hole thread, the neighbour described living in a “very desirable building with extensive maintained grounds.” They go on to describe the grounds as “purely ornamental” and are rarely used as a garden. They want to know whether they should report the sunbather for "antisocial behaviour."
Relationship Advice957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Girl I’m dating doesn’t have a relationship with her kids, but she’s cool with mine?!”

What’s up 95.7 The Beat. I have started to date this girl who I knew from years ago. We were acquaintances back in the day. We kinda hung out within the same circle. During that time I was in a relationship. I recently got divorced and I have custody of my 2 daughters. One is 5 and the other is 3 years old. This girl I’ve been talking to is really easy going, fun, caring she’s got me whooped! We just get along really good and we always have a good time. It’s only been 3 months since we’ve been dating. She also has children from he previous relationship. Her ex has full custody of their 3 kids. I am starting to have second thoughts of dating this girl though.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Disabled boy told to leave theme park in Chicago

A 10-year-old disabled boy was recently told to leave a theme park in Chicago when a security guard told his mother that he was “a liability.”Jordan Block, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy and is confined to a wheelchair, had gone to the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park last week, where the guard allegedly called him a liability, explaining that his wheelchair could cause him to hurt himself or others.This is despite the website of the Millennium Park clearly mentioning that the fountain is designed without edges for people in wheelchairs to enjoy.After the incident, Jordan told CBS...
RestaurantsPonca City News

Hot dogs were served

Body Hot dogs were served at the Hearing Group’s Customer Appreciation Open House on July 15. July 15 is National Hot Dog Day and Dapper Dog provided the food in the Hearing Group parking lot. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.

Comments / 1

Community Policy