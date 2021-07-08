Cancel
We Finally Found the Perfect Gift for Him

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 14 days ago
Jaxxon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, your special guy’s birthday is coming up, and you can’t figure out what to get him. You’re already purchased countless shirts, tech accessories and enough ties to fill an entire closet. What else is there?

We’ll tell you: It’s time to start building a quality jewelry collection for the man in your life. Even if he hasn’t dabbled in jewelry before, who could say no to a stunning Italian-made jewelry that’s sure to elevate his style? Maybe he’s more of a bracelet guy, or maybe you want to get him a ring that shows just how much you care. Best of all, you can start him out with an authentic gold chain straight from Italy — it’s a classic style that’s certain to upgrade his wardrobe. Whatever you choose, there’s one jewelry brand that’s going to elevate his style and have you wondering why it took you this long to think of this incredible gift idea.

You just want to give something to him that he’ll wear, that’ll look great and make him feel even better. Your guy deserves accessories that will last, and you deserve to feel satisfied after giving him a gift he’ll adore without having to worry about how long it’ll last. Leave that past gift-giving anxiety behind. The chain has been broken! (Have no fear, not the actual chain).

You have finally found a perfect gift for him with JAXXON. With so many options and gorgeous pieces to choose from, he’ll love them all. He won’t just look great in his brand new accessories, but he’ll live in them. A great gift that he will wear every day that will remind him of you — what could be better than that?

Join the movement and get your man his new favorite wardrobe staple.

How JAXXON Is Taking Over The Men’s Jewelry Market

JAXXON is a brand that believes in providing your man with high-fashion accessories and not costing you excessive amounts of money. Leading among all men’s brands, JAXXON holds pride in providing only the highest quality accessories. Over the past four years, the company has changed all existing standards of men’s accessories. Providing a new and improved definition of luxury jewelry, JAXXON sells a lifestyle instead of just selling a product.

The Italian-made chains are completely changing the game. Jewelry that’s Italian-made is second to none, perfected over the millennia and staying relevant into the modern world. JAXXON collaborates exclusively with top, premium quality materials that come directly from Italy.

Jaxxon

When You Choose a Jewelry Company That You Can Trust, You’ll Know You’re Getting the Best Possible Materials

JAXXON uses only the highest quality materials, which include solid 14k gold, as well as 925 sterling silver. Solid gold does not discolor or oxidize because gold is the least reactive of metals. They have made a complete commitment to delivering Italian luxury at the absolute highest possible quality, without charging the highest of prices. Their affordability and top-of-the-line pieces are truly unbeatable and cannot be compared.

JAXXON’s solid 14k gold jewelry has a much higher quality gold alloy which gives the jewelry its long-lasting shine, and this is one reason it is imported from Italy. The top durability of every piece is incredible, and it will look fantastic along with your man’s hectic and packed lifestyle. It will not scratch, it will not bend and it certainly won’t break. Additionally, it is low maintenance, and all that your man must do in order to clean his accessory is occasionally scrub it underneath some warm water, using a toothbrush. How much easier can it be?

In addition to this 14k gold, JAXXON also uses Italian 925 Sterling Silver. The silver products are coated in rhodium, which gives these pieces their durability and their shine. This element, rhodium, is one of the costliest and rarest precious metals out there.

JAXXON only uses the highest quality materials. They’re bringing luxurious, genuine and high-quality jewelry to the market. This is why they have successfully led the men’s jewelry race for the past four years.

At JAXXON, they have never settled, and they believe that you shouldn’t either.

Stop settling and get your man his new favorite gift that will keep on giving.

What Piece Should You Get Your Guy? JAXXON Has Options for Every Style

JAXXON understands that no man is ever the same as another man, and this is why they have created several options of chains to choose from.

Choosing between gold or silver jewelry is not the only decision you have to pick from. In addition to JAXXON’s 925 sterling silver chains, they have several other products that come in this same silver finish. Look out for masculine rings and eye-catching bracelets to find something that he’ll truly love.

Another option that JAXXON has is their gold-bonded chain. These are 925 sterling silver, and then they’re coated in three times the same 14k gold that the solid 14k gold jewelry pieces have. This gives the gold-bonded pieces a long-lasting shine and extreme durability.

If your guy is looking for something that he will wear at all hours of the day, every day, JAXXON is for him. These pieces are created to last forever.

Ranging in many different colors, sizes, styles, necklaces, bracelets and more, there are endless opportunities. With over 10,000 five-Star reviews on their website, there is a large chance that your man will be thrilled with any piece you decide to give him. Take our word for it — you really can’t go wrong.

Explore all of the JAXXON pieces that he’ll adore and strengthen your bond with this jewelry that won’t break.

Where to Get JAXXON Jewelry

JAXXON jewelry is available for purchase on their website. It is also available to browse on their social media platforms.

When you purchase JAXXON jewelry, it comes with an industry-leading lifetime warranty. This lifetime warranty entitles you or your man to a replacement or a repair on the piece and without any charge. Customer satisfaction is the number one priority for this California-based brand, and if at any point you become dissatisfied, they will surely accommodate you. Whether it is an exchange, a complete refund or JAXXON store credit, they will prioritize your satisfaction with their products.

JAXXON also has an attentive customer support team that is more than happy to help you with any questions you may have, before or after your purchase.

The high-end accessories are not like anything else that’s in the men’s jewelry category. He will love wearing them, and you will love him in them. The smile on his face will shine almost as bright as his new beautiful accessories from JAXXON!

Find the Perfect Gift for Him and Feel Secure, Knowing That It Will Last a Lifetime

JAXXON is a top-tier luxury jewelry brand that is truly unlike any other. They prioritize quality and deliver only the best for your man. JAXXON is one of a kind, and so is your man — and you just stumbled onto the best gift idea ever.

Treat him to this special jewelry to show him how much you appreciate his quality, characteristics and strength.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

