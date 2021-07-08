Cancel
Relationship Advice

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spark Marriage Rumors With Matching Bands After Reunion

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
 14 days ago

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss moved fast when they fell in love on The Bachelorette — but they’re not married just yet. A source confirms to Us Weekly that the duo, who got engaged two weeks after meeting each other on season 16 of the reality show, have not tied the knot.

They have been spotted multiple times wearing the same band on their respective ring fingers. Crawley, 40, was wearing the ring — and her engagement ring on her left ring finger — in a photo shared by Moss, 32, on Monday, July 5.

Moss, for his part, was spotted wearing the ring in a May photo shared to his Instagram shortly after their reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeENJ_0arCmCwm00
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley. Courtesy of Dale Moss/Instagram (2)

The pair, who got engaged in fall 2020 during The Bachelorette, split in January, less than three months after the episode aired. They reunited the following month.

“Her love for Dale didn’t just disappear overnight,” a separate source told Us at the time. “She still has strong feelings for him. Once she falls in love, she falls hard. She took the engagement very seriously and was extremely upset when they split.”

The insider added that the California native is “not gonna give up on love” ever.

Earlier this month, a separate source confirmed the pair were engaged again.

“They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning,” an insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, July 7. “They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”

Moss is currently moving into a new place in New York City, and the Bachelor in Paradise alum has been staying with him and helping him make the move. They also have plans to travel over the summer, the source told Us.

“They’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known,” the insider added of the duo. “They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.”

