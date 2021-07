Giannis Antetokounmpo has made the Anthony Bennett pick look so much worse. The year was 2013, the Cavs had landed the first pick in the NBA Draft for yet another time in the franchise’s history. With no obvious number one talent having made a name for themselves, the Cavs were in a position where they didn’t know who to take. Of all the names that were vying for the top spot, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Ben McLemore, Victor Oladipo, Otto Porter, Jr., and Anthony Bennett were all rumored to be part of the conversation. So was Giannis Antetokounmpo.