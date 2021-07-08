D-backs Preview #89: 7/8 vs. Rockies

The Diamondbacks go for the series sweep this afternoon at Chase Field against the utterly road-deficient Rockies. If you’re thinking it has been a while... You’d be right. As has been well noted, before last night’s victory, the team had not even won a series since the last time they faced these self-same Rockies at Chase Field. They took three out of four from April 29 through May 2. But that was a four-game series, in which Arizona lost the third game, so a sweep was never on the table. There has, in fact, been only a single time where the team even had the opportunity for a sweep in 2021. That came from April 20-22 in Cincinnati, after the D-backs won the first two games, 5-4 and 8-5, the latter in 10 innings.