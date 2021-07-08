Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

D-backs Preview #89: 7/8 vs. Rockies

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamondbacks go for the series sweep this afternoon at Chase Field against the utterly road-deficient Rockies. If you’re thinking it has been a while... You’d be right. As has been well noted, before last night’s victory, the team had not even won a series since the last time they faced these self-same Rockies at Chase Field. They took three out of four from April 29 through May 2. But that was a four-game series, in which Arizona lost the third game, so a sweep was never on the table. There has, in fact, been only a single time where the team even had the opportunity for a sweep in 2021. That came from April 20-22 in Cincinnati, after the D-backs won the first two games, 5-4 and 8-5, the latter in 10 innings.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Bryan Holaday
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Torey Lovullo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#D Backs#Diamondbacks#Reds#Lineups Rockies#Stuart Fairchild Cf#Marlins#Tbd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBexpressnews.com

Nunez, Rockies avoid sweep, beat D-Backs for rare road win

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado manager Bud Black has lamented his team's inability to get big hits on the road this season. That wasn't the case Thursday. Dom Nunez doubled twice and the Rockies had five extra-base hits and went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3, avoiding a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

The Chicago Cubs could be a swing team when it comes to the trade assets they have and which teams they might deal said assets to ahead of the July 30 deadline. Closer Craig Kimbrel will surely be in high demand as arguably the best reliever on the market. Shortstop Javier Baez is a defensive whiz and has a .932 OPS in the last four weeks. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. The same goes for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who could generate interest if he's made available.
MLBbostonsportsextra.com

Are the Sox Getting Craig Kimbrel

MLB Trade deadline is expected to end on 30th July 2021. This shows that the clubs are likely to trade Craig Kimbrel before the deadline. The Red Sox team has Matt Barnes, and two outstanding closers would not be a bad thing. This team even took care of Matt Barnes’s contract extension.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 outfielders to trade for and pair with Mike Trout

The LA Angels appear to be possibly getting Mike Trout back from injury soon. Trout has began running, which is a huge step in his road to recovery. The Angels will no doubt improve when their franchise player gets back. Therefore, they’ll consider buying at the trade deadline. If they do, there are a few outfielders who are speculated to be on the trade block that would be great to pair with Trout.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies (41-43) will collide with the Chicago Cubs (43-44) in the finale of a series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Philadelphia bowed to the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of a series after a 3-8 loss on Wednesday. However, the Phillies won the first two installments of a series to take the lead over the Cubs at 13-3 in the opener on Monday and 15-10 in Game 2 on Tuesday. Last time out, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs in the 6th innings already heading to a 3-8 defeat with 6 base hits and one error. Starter Zack Wheeler went 5.2 innings and took the loss after allowing four earned runs on eight base hits with a walk and struck out six Chicago batters. Left Fielder Andrew McCutchen acquired a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs while Right Fielder Bryce Harper made a run on one base hit with an RBI in the loss. Catcher J.T. Realmuto added one run with a double in the losing effort for the Phillies.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers (53-34) will duel the Miami Marlins (38-47) in the finale of a four-game competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 12:10 PM ET. Los Angeles will try to prevent a series sweep and snap a three-game losing streak against the Miami Marlins this week. The Dodgers lost the first three installments of a series versus the Marlins at 4-5 in the opener on Monday, 1-2 on Tuesday, and 6-9 on Wednesday. In their recent loss, Los Angeles exploded in the 3rd inning scoring five runs to take an early two-run lead at 5-3. However, the Dodgers had been scoreless in the next 5 innings and managed to acquire a one-run score in the final frame resulting in a 6-9 loss to the Fish. Pitcher Mitchell White lasted for 4.0 innings of work while giving away two earned runs on three base hits with a walk and struck out five Miami batters in relief.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals will meet with the Cleveland Indians in MLB action in Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). Kansas City is in town for the matchup after losing to the Reds on Tuesday night. The match ended with a 7-6 victory for the Royals. The Royals have a 35-49 overall record this season. Kansas City has a 1.46 WHIP this year, but their ERA is 5.03, which is abysmal.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds (45-41) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (52-36) in a four-game showdown at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cincinnati ended the series against the Kansas City Royals with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. The Reds also won the opening game at 6-2 on Monday but failed to recover from a one-run deficit heading to a 6-7 defeat on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds managed to score five runs on 13 base hits in the last three innings of the game to mark a 5-2 win in the series finale. Starter Sonny Gray went 7.0 innings of work with two runs on seven base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out seven Kansas batters in the victory. Second Baseman Jonathan India earned two RBIs on three base hits with a run in leading the Reds while Center Fielder Shogo Akiyama earned a one-run score with a double and one RBI in the winning effort.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will meet with the San Diego Padres in MLB action in Petco Park, CA, on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). To close off the first half of the 2021 MLB season, the Colorado Rockies (37-50) and San Diego Padres (51-38) will play a three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego. The Rockies claimed three consecutive matches over the Padres, including a three-game series at Coors Field in Denver.
Lifestyleazsnakepit.com

Win a limited edition FOCO Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Bobblehead!

FOCO Collectibles are releasing a pair of limited edition bobbleheads, featuring David Peralta and Carson Kelly, wearing the spiffy new City Connect threads, which were revealed last month. They’ll be hitting the shelves towards the end of the season, but you can win one of them, right here on the SnakePit!
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will go against the Minnesota Twins in MLB action in Target Field, Minneapolis, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Detroit Tigers enter this match with a 40-47 record (3rd in the AL Central) after a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Casey Mize started for Detroit and gave up two runs on four hits, along with two home runs, in four innings of work, earning a no-decision. Kyle Funkhouser stepped in on relief and won the game with two complete innings of no runs and zero hits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy