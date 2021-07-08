What to Do in Ridgewood, a Low-Key Queens Neighborhood with a Brooklyn Vibe

Sure, you know Bushwick—but have you met Ridgewood? The roughly 69,000-resident neighborhood in western Queens often gets lumped in with its Brooklyn neighbor, or worse, overlooked altogether—and it’s not all Ridgewood’s fault. The border between the two boroughs, which sit shoulder-to-shoulder southeast of Manhattan, has shifted over time. (In Ridgewood, the divide used to be marked by a literal boulder, Arbitration Rock; even today, parts of the border run through cemeteries.)