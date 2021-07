After years of being best known as the DCEU’s Man of Steel, Henry Cavill is one of the most sought-after talents working in Hollywood today. With that comes a lot of options, and Cavill looks to be fancying himself a little bit of this and a little bit of that. Coming off playing Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, the actor has now signed on to star in a romance, but no, the Lois Lane to his Superman is not involved.