Game Thread #89: A’s at Astros

The All-Star break is coming at the perfect time for an Oakland team slumping almost as hard as their 1-7 start to the season. The A’s currently sit 3.5 games back of the first-place Astros with a juggernaut of a schedule coming up after the break, with contender after contender lined up for Oakland. In terms of strength of schedule, the A’s have the 4th-hardest schedule remaining of any team in baseball. The cumulative record of the teams Oakland will be playing over the next month plus is 383-334, a .534 winning percentage that is dragged down considerably because of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in the league; take them out of the equation and the A’s opponents after the break have an even better 348-279, good for a .555 winning percentage. Here’s a look at some of the teams on tap for the A’s, their records, and how many games Oakland plays them in July-August: