Jose Mourinho interrupts his Roma unveiling to TEAR DOWN a window panel that was distracting him with Italian journalists left baffled by the former Tottenham boss at his first press conference

 14 days ago

Jose Mourinho never fails to entertain and he continued the trend at his first Roma press conference as he interrupted the unveiling to tear down a window panel that was flapping behind him.

Mourinho is preparing to take charge of pre-season in the Italian capital and a sea of journalists had gathered to hear from the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Tottenham coach - but they were left baffled when he got up from his desk in the media room to deal with a distraction.

A thin panel had been taped over a window to keep the light out from the room but it began blowing around, with Mourinho noticing it in the corner of his eye.

Jose Mourinho's first Roma press conference was memorable as he dealt with a distraction
The former Spurs boss stood up to tear down a window panel that was flapping behind him

A reporter had just started asking him a question, saying: 'Here in Italy, we are known for speaking about football all day long, seven days a week. There are five radio stations in Rome who spend all day talking about the club...'

Mourinho then held his hand up and said 'one moment please' and he charged over to the offending window and grabbed hold of the black panel.

He then ripped it down - with the help of a member of the production crew - before returning to his seat and saying 'sorry about that'. The same reporter then says he will 'pick up where I left off' after the media room was left somewhat puzzled by the bizzare episode.

Mourinho insists that his time at Tottenham was a success after taking on the Roma job

Once Mourinho proceeded with his press conference, he defended his previous tenures with Manchester United and Tottenham and hit back at suggestions they were 'disasters' as he bids to resurrect his career.

'I won three trophies at Manchester United and that was seen as a disaster,' he told a press conference on Thursday.

'I reached a cup Final which I was not allowed to play at Tottenham, and that was seen as a disaster.

'What's a disaster for me is considered as a great success for others. In my last three clubs I won the title at Chelsea, three cups at United, a Final at Tottenham, we arrived sixth, reaching the Europa League.

He hit back at suggestions he was a 'disaster' in north London after guiding them to a final 
Mourinho signed a three-year deal with the Italian capital outfit, having agreed the deal in May

'What’s considered a disaster for me it’s something that others have never achieved, it’s my fault.'

Mourinho's career has always been coloured by his testing relationships with some stars, and has never been afraid to call them out publicly when he has felt it necessary. However, he insists that he will always insist on defending his players when the need arises.

'Many things can happen and I will give everything to defend my players, but I won’t be the one looking for troubles, I don’t have time for that,' he added.

'I have more experience now, so I am more solid emotionally, but I will always defend my club.'

