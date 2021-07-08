Bats’ brains predict their next move during flight
More than a thousand species use echolocation, but after millions of years of evolution, bats’ brains are especially well optimized for navigation. A new paper released today in Science suggests that as bats fly, special neurons known as place cells—located in their hippocampus, a part of the brain that controls memory—helps them process key navigational information about their position not only in the moment but in the past and future as well.www.technologyreview.com
