Bats’ brains predict their next move during flight

You're running down the road and all of a sudden a car pulls out in front of you. In a split second your brain projects your location and predicts you will collide with the car., telling your muscles to engage in an evading maneuver. In this moment, your brain is paying more attention to where you will be rather than where you are. This ability to project our current location into the future is a key characteristic of the mammalian navigational system, and can often mean the difference between life and death. To further understand this phenomenon, neuroscientists have peered into the...