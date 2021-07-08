Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Bats’ brains predict their next move during flight

By Tatyana Woodall
MIT Technology Review
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a thousand species use echolocation, but after millions of years of evolution, bats’ brains are especially well optimized for navigation. A new paper released today in Science suggests that as bats fly, special neurons known as place cells—located in their hippocampus, a part of the brain that controls memory—helps them process key navigational information about their position not only in the moment but in the past and future as well.

www.technologyreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Fruit Bats#Spatial Memory#The Salk Institute#Uc Berkeley#Egyptian#Gps#Mit Technology Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Calcium Precisely Directs Blood Flow in the Brain

Summary: Calcium directs blood flow in the brain by controlling blood vessel contractions, a new study reveals. Unlike the rest of the body, there is not enough real estate in the brain for stored energy. Instead, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy via the blood. Yet, how the brain expresses a need for more energy during increased activity and then directs its blood supply to specific hot spots was, until now, poorly understood.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Disorienting brain changes that occur during menopause are often only temporary

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In one of the first studies to take an in-depth look at brain changes in healthy women before and after menopause, researchers from Weill Cornell and the University of Arizona found that the menopause transition changes the brain’s structure, energy consumption and connectivity. The volume of the brain’s gray matter—which consists of nerve cells—decreases, as does its white matter, which contains the fibers that connect nerve cells. Brain regions associated with memory and perception also showed declining glucose levels, the study found.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

A peek inside a flying bat’s brain uncovers clues to mammalian navigation

When driving up to a busy intersection, you probably pay more attention to where you will be in the near future than where you are at that moment. After all, knowing when you will arrive at the intersection — and whether you need to stop or slow down to avoid a collision with a passing car, pedestrian or cyclist — is usually much more important than knowing your current location.
ScienceScience Daily

Early-life social connections influence gene expression, stress resilience

Having friends may not only be good for the health of your social life, but also for your actual health -- if you're a hyena, that is. Strong social connections and greater maternal care early in life can influence molecular markers related to gene expression in DNA and future stress response, suggests a new University of Colorado Boulder study of spotted hyenas in the wild.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Bat Brain Study Reveals How Animals Use 'Place Cells' to Navigate in Space And Time

You're running down the road and all of a sudden a car pulls out in front of you. In a split second your brain projects your location and predicts you will collide with the car., telling your muscles to engage in an evading maneuver. In this moment, your brain is paying more attention to where you will be rather than where you are.  This ability to project our current location into the future is a key characteristic of the mammalian navigational system, and can often mean the difference between life and death.  To further understand this phenomenon, neuroscientists have peered into the...
WildlifePhramalive.com

Genetically Modifying Bats Could Prevent the Next Pandemic, Scientists Say

The next COVID pandemic could be prevented by using a gene drive to preemptively edit the genome of bats to prevent them from becoming hosts for coronaviruses, according to a proposal by scientists from Israel’s Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzelia and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Meanwhile, a team of...
ScienceScientist

Retinal Activity Prepares Blind Newborn Mice for Vision

In the days before a newborn mouse opens its peepers, nerve impulses that have been sweeping randomly across the retina since birth start flowing consistently in one direction, according to a paper published in Science today (July 22). This specific pattern has a critical purpose, the authors say, helping to establish the brain circuitry to be used later in motion detection.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Neurotransmitter Levels in the Brain Predict Math Ability

Glutamate and GABA in the brain have reverse relationships with math ability, which switch during development. The neurotransmitters GABA and glutamate have complementary roles — GABA inhibits neurons, while glutamate makes them more active. Published today (July 22nd, 2021) in PLOS Biology, researchers led by Roi Cohen Kadosh and George Zacharopoulos from the University of Oxford show that levels of these two neurotransmitters in the intraparietal sulcus of the brain can predict mathematics ability. The study also found that the relationships between the two neurotransmitters and arithmetic fluency switched as children developed into adults.
YogaGizmodo

These Cat Ears Move Based on Your Brain Waves

Japanese company Neurowear is making a new version of its Necomimi headband, a wearable that reads your brain waves to... move robotic cat ears. You can think of them as a mood ring for nerds and uh, anyone who feels like re-enacting Cats (2019). Necomimi comes from the Japanese words...
ScienceDaily Californian

Researchers synthesize peptoids at Berkeley Lab to combat viruses

A team of researchers discovered that molecules called peptoids, which they synthesized at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, or the Berkeley Lab, can be used to fight a variety of viruses. Peptoids are biomimetic molecules, meaning that they mimic the body’s natural proteins but are themselves not natural, according to...
Scienceupenn.edu

Decoding how the brain accurately depicts ever-changing visual landscapes

New research from the University of Pennsylvania, the Scuola Internazionale Superiore de Studi Avanzati (SISSA), and KU Leuven details the time scales of visual information processing across different regions of the brain. Using state-of-the-art experimental and analytical techniques, the researchers found that deeper regions of the brain encode visual information slowly and persistently, which provides a mechanism for explaining how the brain accurately identifies fast-moving objects and images. The findings were published in Nature Communications.
HealthWashington Post

What happens during a ‘brain freeze’?

Who hasn’t had a delicious milkshake, Popsicle or ice cream cone interrupted by the summertime curse known as a “brain freeze”? The pain starts on the roof of your mouth and within an instant feels like lightning bolts bouncing inside your skull. Then poof! A few seconds later, the discomfort disappears.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Using deep learning to research material transport in the brain

The brain is the most complex organ in the human body, controlling everything from senses to behaviors. Like any part of the body, it is subject to various errors that affect cognitive and physical functions, some of which include Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, little is known about treating or curing these degenerative disorders, leading to care mostly involving management of symptoms.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists restore memory in aging mice

Scientists at Cambridge and Leeds have successfully reversed age-related memory loss in mice and say their discovery could lead to the development of treatments to prevent memory loss in people as they age. In a study published today in Molecular Psychiatry, the team show that changes in the extracellular matrix...

Comments / 0

Community Policy