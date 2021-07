Senator Mitch McConnell is pleading with Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Speaking with reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, McConnell explained shots need to get in the arms of Americans quickly. McConnell warned if that doesn’t happen, this fall will look like last year when it comes to coronavirus. The plea from the long-time senator comes just a few days after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it’s clear this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”