Having a handle on NIL seems important, so I don't want to

Diminish that, but what I think UVa hoops needs a bit more is to lean into the available channels to hype our product. When College Game Day comes, talk to them! Send your most compelling players (heck, the ESPN cameras had to find Kyle Guy in the crowd -- which suggests to me he would've loved to participate) to talk to them. Put up practice videos/pics. Stream your Blue/White game. When you go on a trip to Spain, make people feel welcome to come watch their team!

A lot of times we find that the most useful recruiting insights come from other fan bases and that’s been the case with Kyle Filipowski, or at least it’s very encouraging. The Kentucky sites we’ve looked at generally think that UK has a lot of ground to make up while this Syracuse site thinks that the Orange is fading and Duke is looking good, although it doesn’t rule out UK, UNC or Michigan.
I am confident that Tony was pissed about Kansas and Duke, etc. breaking the rules to offer cash, goods and services to players we recruited, but once the law is settled on what is allowed, I expect Tony will be fine and will merely incorporate NIL into the standards and expectations for how our athletes conduct themselves on and off the court.
Vilify it. And maybe vilify is too strong a word. He’s a young man managing complex circumstances. I’m glad he played for us for a year. I would love to have seen him his second year just so that I could see him in person but that’s not how things worked out. And I think he’s doing the right thing for himself.
For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Quote of the Week: “Man, one thing about him is he stays in kill mode all game long, no matter what’s going on. If you’re thinking you need to hold the ball with like 40-some seconds left and you might be up four, five, Book going to shoot it. He going to let it ride. That’s just his mindset, which you got to appreciate,” Chris Paul on Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker.
He's getting killed in the media right now... Anytime you go against the vaccine they are pushing hard you are going to take their punishment in the cancel culture. Use to we could discuss things & respect each other opinions but now your only allowed to have the opinion their pushing at the moment.
Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
Although I think we've beaten him twice now because he couldn't manage a short field. That's a skill I hope he picks up... after he reaches the NFL.
Herbert Jones, a 6-foot-7 wing from the Alabama Crimson Tide, is considered to be one of the most versatile defenders in the 2021 NBA draft. Jones, the reigning Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC, increased his three-point percentage from 7.1 percent as a junior all the way to 35.1 percent as a senior. He was the only player in a high-major conference to record a block percentage above 4.0 percent, steal percentage above 3.0 percent and assist percentage above 20.0 percent this past season.
Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/15/2021 1:35PM. Unfortunately, our fb program is a clown show. As a huge fan, its so sad -- NoPlaceLikeHoo 07/16/2021 07:23AM. This seems like an inordinately negative perspective on the current state -- hoorulestheacc 07/16/2021 07:40AM. I...

