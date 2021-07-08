Cancel
Premier League

Kai Havertz Provides Update Ahead of Chelsea Pre-Season

By Nick Emms
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgHyK_0arCkRs100

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has taken to social media to give the fans an update ahead of the new season.

Havertz was impressive at Euro 2020, being tipped by many to win the Young Player of the Tournament award despite his German side being knocked out by England in the Round of 16.

Havertz has taken to Twitter and Instagram to provide an update for the Blues fans.

Havertz had an impressive first season in west London and topped it off by scoring the goal to seal Chelsea their second Champions League trophy against Manchester City in May.

He will spend some time on holiday now before reuniting with his Chelsea teammates for pre-season training in July.

What did Havertz say after Germany's Euro 2020 exit?

Speaking on Twitter after the Round of 16 loss, he wrote: "This was a tough one to take. But football is about the up’s, down’s and learnings. Ones which we will take and put into future tournaments. Thank you to all the fans who have supported and we will come back stronger!"

He continued: "England has a good squad with good players but we have them too so of course we are very disappointed to lose the game.

"We could have created more chances but we didn’t do that so it’s very tough to take.

"It’s hard for us to take but we have to keep on going."

