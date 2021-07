Slide to the left. Slide to the right. Two homers this time. In what was a career night for the No. 2 ranked prospect in all of baseball, Adley Rutschman flexed his power in emphatic fashion -- he hit one home run from the right side of the plate and another from the left side. It's the first multihomer game of his career, and he drove in a career-high seven runs in Bowie's 20-7 rout of Hartford in front of the home crowd at Prince George's Stadium.