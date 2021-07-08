Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

I think it's the reverse, but only time will tell

By GtownHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

I watch a lot of NBA hoops, and Murphy's length and shooting is valued on every team out there. Everyone wants a few long SFs who can shoot. Juzang is at this time too small to really play SF in the NBA. And most NBA SGs are plus athletes. Juzang is not.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBACBS Sports

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in earnings while still playing

Fresh off 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' opening to $31 million at the box office, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' pockets just got a lot deeper, as the four-time champion was just announced as the first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in career earnings while still playing, per Sportico. That's no small feat, and it's a testament to the diversity in projects and endorsements James has his hands in off the court.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Milwaukee Bucks Legend Oscar Robertson On Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Only Person I Think Has The Size To Have A Decent Chance At Guarding Giannis Is AD From The Lakers"

Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved the goal he set for himself when he entered the league. He is now an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks. Many expected Giannis to leave the Bucks this season, after numerous disappointing playoff exits over the last few years. However, Giannis remained loyal to the franchise, and signed a super-max extension to try to bring a championship to the city.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets News: James Harden police incident and rumors

This week’s Brooklyn Nets news revolves around a James Harden controversy, Kevin Durant overseas and — yes — offseason rumors. The Brooklyn Nets fell a toe-length short in their quest to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semis this year, a painful reminder that reared its ugly head again this week when those same Bucks captured the NBA Championship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jae Crowder Get Into Verbal Altercation With Draymond Green And Lakers Coach Over ‘Rabbit Got The Gun’ Comment And Salsa Dance Against The Lakers

For Jae Crowder, the last two NBA seasons have ended in disappointment. Last year, Crowder was a part of the Miami Heat squad that reached the NBA Finals and was knocked out by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Whereas this year, Crowder signed with the Suns, who also reached the NBA Finals. This time again, Crowder and his team were defeated in six games, but by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. But Crowder can be happy with the fact that he performed well during the playoffs, and was a big part of the Suns' team that made the Finals. But right now, his focus is directed more towards detractors, especially from within the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy