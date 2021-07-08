I think it's the reverse, but only time will tell

For Jae Crowder, the last two NBA seasons have ended in disappointment. Last year, Crowder was a part of the Miami Heat squad that reached the NBA Finals and was knocked out by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Whereas this year, Crowder signed with the Suns, who also reached the NBA Finals. This time again, Crowder and his team were defeated in six games, but by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. But Crowder can be happy with the fact that he performed well during the playoffs, and was a big part of the Suns' team that made the Finals. But right now, his focus is directed more towards detractors, especially from within the league.