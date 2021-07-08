Drugs discarded in wastewater can cause addiction in fish – scientists

Cancel
Trout fish, which spent two months in aquariums with a concentration of 1 μg methamphetamine per liter of water, changed its behaviour. Environmentalists have found that the concentration of methamphetamine and similar drugs in the wastewater of cities is enough to cause full-fledged dependence in some species of trout. The results of their research were published by the Journal of Experimental Biology.

