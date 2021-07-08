ACDSee releases free beta of Gemstone, its brand-new Photoshop competitor
ACD Systems, the maker of image software like Photo Studio and Photo Editor, has launched a free beta version of its all-new photo editing software, Gemstone. Gemstone is a new standalone multi-document interface, similar to Adobe Photoshop. Gemstone features a layered image editor and up-to-date RAW image support. Gemstone will include a combination of all-new features and familiar features from ACDSee's Photo Studio and Editor products, including:www.dpreview.com
