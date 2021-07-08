Texas Game Wardens report 7 drownings, 2 boating fatalities over Fourth of July weekend
Texas Game Wardens stayed busy during the Fourth of July weekend. Officials dealt with two boating fatalities and seven drownings on Texas waterways, according to a Thursday news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The boating-related deaths occurred on Lake Lewisville while the drownings happened at the Brazos River, Lake Amon G Carter, Lake Travis, North Bosque River, Joe Pool, Matagorda Beach, and the Comal River.www.chron.com
