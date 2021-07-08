Cancel
Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories. Still, Brent prices remained about $3 a barrel below Monday’s close, as traders worried global crude supplies might swell following the collapse of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

Traffic95.3 MNC

GasBuddy: Pump prices to go down in coming days

Gas prices are expected to go down in the coming days. That’s due, in part, to OPEC coming to an agreement on oil production over the weekend and a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel inventories down -EIA

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 2.1 million barrels in week to July 16 to 439.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.5 million-barrel drop.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rebounded on Tuesday as market participants vied to take advantage of oil's two-month low touched in the previous session. Monday's selloff, spurred by demand destruction fears amid rising COVID-19 cases, pushed oil about 7% lower and hit other riskier assets. The oil market was also lower on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, had reached a deal to boost supply in coming months. read more.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Extends Gains Despite Inventory Build

Oil prices climbed on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session despite official data showing a surprise build in crude oil inventories. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose about 1 percent to $72.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $71.11. Both contracts jumped over 4 percent in the previous session.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude ticks lower on profit-taking, demand sentiment improves

0245 GMT: Crude oil ticked lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 23 on profit-taking activity, following a recent rally that saw futures prices claw back losses from a selloff at the start of the week. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI recovers into the bear's lair

Technicals and fundamentals are conflicting in the oil market. Tail risks, supply-demand dynamics point to the upside, but technically, the bears are in play below 72.50. WTI crude oil prices climbed on Thursday, currently trading at $71.81 and higher by 2.2% following a move from $69.88 that reached a high of $72.00.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices post highest settlement in more than a week

Oil futures rise for a third straight session on Thursday, erasing a Monday rout to turn higher for the week, as traders shake off concerns about the impact on demand of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and a rise in U.S. crude inventories in the latest week.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Crude oil trades above US$70 a barrel following two-day rebound

(July 22): Oil held a two-day gain above US$70 a barrel that was powered by a drop in U.S. fuel and distillate stockpiles and a broader market rally. West Texas Intermediate was steady in early Asian trading following a surge of more than 4% on Wednesday. Gains in equities buttressed investors’ appetite for risk, outweighing concerns about the impact on energy demand from the rapid global spread of the delta coronavirus variant.
Trafficschneiderdowns.com

Impact to Oil Prices following the OPEC Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a deal Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022 as prices of oil hit their highest levels in over two years. Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday to end below $70 a barrel with U.S. prices posting their biggest daily percentage loss since September 2020.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Show Strength Again

The West Texas WTI Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Wednesday but has found the $70 level to be a bit too much to get above, and it is also worth noting that the 50 day EMA sits in the same area. Ultimately, this is a market that had sold off over 8% during the Monday session, and even though we have had a nice bounce, those types of meltdowns typically do not happen in a vacuum. Because of this, I would still be very leery, especially as inventories in America have increased in the United States. (Having said that, so far, the market has ignored that.)
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 16, 2021.

