Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks

The West Texas WTI Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Wednesday but has found the $70 level to be a bit too much to get above, and it is also worth noting that the 50 day EMA sits in the same area. Ultimately, this is a market that had sold off over 8% during the Monday session, and even though we have had a nice bounce, those types of meltdowns typically do not happen in a vacuum. Because of this, I would still be very leery, especially as inventories in America have increased in the United States. (Having said that, so far, the market has ignored that.)