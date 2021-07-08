Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
NEW YORK – Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories. Still, Brent prices remained about $3 a barrel below Monday’s close, as traders worried global crude supplies might swell following the collapse of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.www.oilandgas360.com
