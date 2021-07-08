Cancel
Attica Scott Will Primary Rep. Yarmuth For Congressional Seat

By 89.3 WFPL News Louisville
wkms.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Attica Scott announced Wednesday she plans to challenge veteran Democratic lawmaker U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth for his seat in Congress. Scott has been a progressive voice in the General Assembly since 2017, when she defeated Rep. Tom Riner in a Democratic primary. At the time, Riner had held his seat for more than three decades. Scott also gained national attention last year when she was arrested during racial justice protests in Louisville. All of the chargeswere subsequently dropped, and Scott has since sued LMPD officers.

