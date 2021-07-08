Cancel
Premier League

Crystal Palace seal Michael Olise transfer for first signing of Patrick Vieira’s reign

By Gary Stonehouse
CRYSTAL PALACE kicked off Patrick Vieira’s reign with the signing of whizkid Michael Olise from Reading.

The Eagles splashed out £8million to poach the attacking midfielder, who has signed a five-year deal.

Michael Olise has become Patrick Vieira’s first signing at Crystal Palace Credit: Crystal Palace
The star has penned a five-year contract at Selhurst Park Credit: Rex

Olise, 19, scored seven goals and grabbed 12 assists for the Royals last term.

And that fine form was rewarded when he was named the EFL Young Player of the Season.

New boss Vieira said: “We have the tools in our football club to make him a better player, and we’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time.

“I think it is important to refresh the squad, to bring some new faces, to bring young talent here, and this is a really good signing for us.”

Palace plan to add up to another six new faces this summer as they look to rejuvenate an aging squad.

Olise was born in Hammersmith but has represented France at Under-18 level.

The youngster added: “It’s a big moment - Premier League football.

“It’s a great club and I’m very excited to be here. Good players, a good manager, so I’m ready to start.”

Olise posted a goodbye message to Reading and their supporters on Instagram.

It read: “Thank you to everyone at @readingfc . I am grateful for all the opportunities this club has given to me.

“I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person too, met many lifelong friends and had the best years of my career up to date at this club.

“Also a special thank you to all the fans that have supported me along the way and wished me the best. I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.”

