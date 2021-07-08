Meek Mill and Travis Scott reportedly got into an altercation at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party

Over the last couple of years, Travis Scott has proven himself to be one of the most business-savvy artists in the hip-hop world. He currently has huge deals with the likes of Nike, McDonald's, and even PlayStation, which just goes to show what kind of reach he has. As he works on his brand new project called UTOPIA, Scott has been looking for other ways to expand his brand, and now, he will get to do so by embarking on one of the biggest emerging markets in the United States. Of course, we are talking about Cannabis.