Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Meek Mill and Travis Scott reportedly got into an altercation at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party

By Brooks Holton
phillyvoice.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn argument between rappers Meek Mill and Travis Scott cut short a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons hosted by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, according to multiple reports. The Philadelphia-born Mill can be heard shouting in a short video from the party that surfaced on Twitter, although neither he nor Scott is seen clearly in the clip because it was recorded at a distance and there is a group of people gathered around them.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jay Z
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Meek
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers Co#Fanatics#The Reform Alliance#Philly#Instagram A#Michaelrubin#Kraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Footage Of Meek Mill Allegedly Trying To Find Travis Scott Surfaces: Watch

4th Of July weekend was filled with all sorts of celebrations but it was Michael Rubin's party in the Hamptons that was flooding everyone's timeline. The stars came out decked in all-white with performances from artists like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tinashe. However, it doesn't seem like everything went down smoothly.
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(News) Travis Scott and Meek Mill Beef at Fourth of July Party

Michael Rubin’s July 4 party in the Hamptons saw fireworks of a different kind. Reports say Meek Mill and Travis Scott were involved in an altercation. Page Six alleges that Meek and La Flame were shouting at each other and had to be separated. The argument happened at 1:30 am so the party was winding down. Some grainy video footage of the spat showed up on Akademiks’ Instagram page on Wednesday. No one is sure of what the conflict was about but people assume that it’s over Travis being the only one not wearing white clothes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Meek Mill and JAY-Z Link For an NYC Studio Session

Meek Mill is on the list of rappers who can call JAY-Z and seemingly get a verse at any moment. After appearing on the stellar “What’s Free” back in 2018, it appears Hov is back in the lab cooking up some more with the leader of the Dreamcahsers. Following their...
Celebritiesinputmag.com

It’s lit: Travis Scott gets into the marijuana business with Cactus Farms

Travis Scott is getting lit. The artist — who has released his own versions of spiked seltzer, McDonald’s meals, and Dior T-shirts — is now expanding his business portfolio via a partnership with Connected Cannabis. Together, Scott and the California-based cultivator are launching Cactus Farms, the rapper’s first official entry into the marijuana industry.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Officially Enters The Cannabis Business

Over the last couple of years, Travis Scott has proven himself to be one of the most business-savvy artists in the hip-hop world. He currently has huge deals with the likes of Nike, McDonald's, and even PlayStation, which just goes to show what kind of reach he has. As he works on his brand new project called UTOPIA, Scott has been looking for other ways to expand his brand, and now, he will get to do so by embarking on one of the biggest emerging markets in the United States. Of course, we are talking about Cannabis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y105

Travis Scott Launches Weed Company Cactus Farms

Travis Scott’s newest business venture is smoking hot. The rapper-producer has teamed up with Connected Cannabis to launch his own weed company called Cactus Farms. The strain arrived in stores last Saturday (July 10) in California and Arizona, according to a statement from Connected Cannabis. The company says the indica-leaning...
Musichypebeast.com

Meek Mill Teases New Collab With JAY-Z

A new collaborative effort between Meek Mill and JAY-Z could be in the works. The Championships artists took to Instagram to share two photos of him and Hov in the studio, which were reportedly taken during the Fourth of July celebrations at Michael Rubin’s home in the Hamptons. “If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys,” Mill wrote as the caption. “if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon!”
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Kanye West Debuts JAY-Z Collab Off Donda

Ahead of its release, Kanye West debuted his long-awaited 10th album Donda during a listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night (Jul. 22). After running through the tracks including collaborations from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T, and more, the live audience were in awe when they heard JAY-Z’s voice on the final track.
Inglewood, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

13 instant takeaways from Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ livestream

Kanye West premiered his new album, “Donda,” on Thursday night in a typically lavish event held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and livestreamed on Apple Music. The 44-year-old rapper-producer-entrepreneur’s 10th solo studio LP, named after his late mother, Donda West, follows 2019’s Christian-themed “Jesus Is King” (which had its own splashy premiere at the Forum in Inglewood) and comes after a tumultuous few years in West’s personal life that saw him launch his roving Sunday Service gospel series, embrace President Trump’s divisive politics — then mount a baffling campaign against Trump for the Oval Office — and separate from his wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom West shares four young children.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Travis Scott And Meek Mill Engage In “Loud Argument” At All White Party

Hollywood may be the place of stars, fame and fortune. Though, that doesn’t mean everyone gets along. In fact, some stars engage in petty social media feuds. Sometimes the online bickering, though, escalates and turns into an in-person altercation. Of course, fights never end well for anyone. Unfortunately, Meek Mill and Travis Scott had a verbal altercation at an all-white party in the Hamptons on the 4th of July. In particular, Meek Mill has been known to engage in a petty fight with a rapper or two via social media. He’s even fought several emcees in person. Some stars just can’t stay out of trouble.
Cell PhonesComplex

Travis Scott’s CACTI Links With Uber Eats to Give Fans Chance to Bag Merch

Fresh off channeling Willy Wonka with a “golden ticket”-esque contest centered around the sold-out Astroworld Festival in Houston, Travis Scott is again giving fans the chance to procure the seemingly unprocurable. Indeed, ahead of Scott’s performance at the (also sold-out) Rolling Loud festival, the prolific multi-hyphenate’s CACTI is linking up...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Kanye West Premieres New Album Donda, Reunites With JAY-Z on New Song

Kanye West premiered his new album Donda tonight (July 22) at an event broadcast live from Atlanta. Scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, West stepped out in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as music started playing at 9:50 p.m. Eastern. The album, which is due for an official release tomorrow, features the below collaboration with JAY-Z—their first together since they both appeared on Drake’s 2016 song “Pop Style.” Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more also appear on the album. The event, which streamed live on Apple Music, has now ended.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kanye West unveils Jay-Z collaboration

Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song, he revealed at a listening party for his new album 'DONDA' on Thursday (22.07.21). Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song. The 'Stronger' rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming 'DONDA' album in Atlanta...
CelebritiesComplex

New Report Estimates Drake, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and More Artists’ 2020 Streaming and Publishing Earnings

Billboard has revealed a report of the highest-paid musicians of 2020 in the U.S. and some of the results may be surprising. The 2020 Money Makers report—which used 2020 U.S.-only MRC Data and Billboard Boxscore statistics—determined which acts raked in the most money, juding by their streaming, sales publishing and touring, which was not much of a possibility last year due to the pandemic. Revenue from merchandising, synchronization or livestream gigs was not included.
hypebeast.com

Meek Mill Reportedly Has Words for Kanye West's Upcoming Album

Kanye West is set to release his tenth studio album imminently. In the past few days, Ye hosted a private event in Las Vegas seemingly playing the album to Brooklyn Nets’ star Kevin Durant and Instagram personality Justin LaBoy. The hip-hop icon’s next mixtape will reportedly feature some major collabs...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
AL.com

Kanye West’s new album, Donda, released at Atlanta listening party

This one arrived on time, sort of. Kanye West debuted his 10th studio album, “Donda,” at a live listening party Thursday night in Atlanta. The album, named after West’s late mother, was played for a massive crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and included a surprise verse from West’s mentor and frequent early collaborator Jay-Z.

Comments / 3

Community Policy