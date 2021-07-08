Cancel
Animals

Otters welcomed back to Maryland Zoo after months of renovations

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Maryland Zoo in has welcomed back North American river otters Piper and Hudson after several months of extensive renovations to their habitat in the Maryland Wilderness. "The otter habitat was first opened in 1989 and after over 30 years of wear and tear,...

