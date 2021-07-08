Otters welcomed back to Maryland Zoo after months of renovations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced Wednesday it is free of single-use plastics, including drinking water. All bottled drinks, including water, now are sold in recyclable aluminum. Zoo officials also have made the following changes to remove single-use plastics from its concessions: Dippin’ Dots and ice cream cups are paper; Condiment portion cups are paper; All food containers are paper products. In the near future, the Zoo will use washable plates, bowls and utensils at concession stands; The Zoo has three refillable water bottle stations and encourages guests to bring their own reusable water bottles when they visit. “Removing single-use plastic items from the Zoo is a direct action to protect wildlife,” Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of the Maryland Zoo said in a statement. “Many of our staff are also committed to sustainability in their own homes and we encourage our members and guests to join us in reducing, or better yet eliminating, single-use plastics in our lives. Everyone who chooses to reduce their use of plastic is helping to protect wildlife.”