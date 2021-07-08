Cancel
Three Philly teachers named quarterfinalists for the 2022 Music Educator Award

By Hannah Kanik
phillyvoice.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree music teachers from the School District of Philadelphia were named quarterfinalists for the 2022 Music Educator Award, the district announced this week. South Philadelphia High School's Courtney Powers, John Bartram High School’s Andrew Challman and Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush’s Suzanne Spencer were recognized among the 219 music teachers across the country for making an impact in music education.

