MOUNTAIN CENTER - Two juvenile hikers suffering from minor injuries were hoisted off a trail in the San Jacinto mountains by a rescue helicopter today. The injuries were reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 32000 block of Morris Ranch Road about eight miles southeast of Mountain Center, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The hikers were taken off the trail by a Riverside County sheriff's helicopter and transported to awaiting paramedics. One of the hikers was hospitalized while the other refused further medical treatment after being evaluated by paramedics, fire officials said. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.