Bipartisan infrastructure framework advances economic and public health opportunities for communities of color

Posted by 
North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 14 days ago
The President Joe Biden-led bipartisan Infrastructure Framework released on Tuesday, June 29, addresses economic disparities in America’s economy and the consequences of decades of disinvestment in the nation’s infrastructure that have fallen most heavily on communities of color. Through critical investments, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework increases access to good-paying jobs,...

North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

 http://www.northdallasgazette.com
