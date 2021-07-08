Bipartisan infrastructure framework advances economic and public health opportunities for communities of color
The President Joe Biden-led bipartisan Infrastructure Framework released on Tuesday, June 29, addresses economic disparities in America’s economy and the consequences of decades of disinvestment in the nation’s infrastructure that have fallen most heavily on communities of color. Through critical investments, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework increases access to good-paying jobs,...northdallasgazette.com
