Bipartisan infrastructure framework advances economic and public health opportunities for communities of color

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. As U.S. Senators finalize the details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, Audubon commends the bipartisan process that has led to this point. While we acknowledge that the funding levels for some programs are not sufficient to meet the challenges posed by a changing climate, or to reduce our emissions in line with what science tells us is needed, the bipartisan framework would be a meaningful down payment on future clean energy and resilience investments and would put Americans to work.