Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD is getting a physical release this fall

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Ty the Tasmanian Tiger — of which there are seemingly plenty — will be pleased to hear that the Antipodean hero will be getting physical this fall, when Krome Studios releases a hard copy of its recent remaster, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD. The new physical edition will...

