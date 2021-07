At least 43 migrants have died in Arizona’s borderlands this summer as several US states reel under a scorching heatwave and soaring temperatures.Humane Borders, a nonprofit that maps the recoveries of bodies in Arizona using data from the Pima county medical examiner’s office in Tucson, said 43 human remains of migrants were found across Arizona’s border with Mexico in June, reported the Associated Press (AP).Of the 43, at least 16 bodies were recovered a day after their death, while 13 were dead for less than a week, Mike Kreyche, a mapping coordinator for Humane Borders, told AP. Mr Kreyche...