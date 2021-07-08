Tesla Model S Plaid Infotainment System Review: A Laptop on Wheels
Climb aboard the updated Tesla Model S, and the first thing you notice is a bright 17.0-inch touchscreen. (Well, the first thing other than the new controversial steering yoke.) Tesla designed the Model S to be drivable without having to fiddle with the infotainment screen, but indeed you must use it to access most of the car's functions and settings. Additionally, Tesla also introduced a redesigned user interface (UI), making the idea that the Tesla Model S is a laptop on wheels a somewhat accurate description. It's also one hell of a performer.www.motortrend.com
