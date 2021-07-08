Tesla Model S Plaid Infotainment System Review: A Laptop on Wheels

The second-generation Macan compact SUV will be a full battery electric vehicle, joining the Taycan in Porsche's expanding EV lineup. The Macan has been Porsche's best-selling model for years now, so any significant change to the two-row SUV is bound to carry potentially large implications for the marque. After all, Porsche's brand identity and appeal are tied heavily to its vehicles' scintillating performance. The Macan is no exception, having been lauded for its excellent driving dynamics since the moment it went on sale in 2014. Switching the model to a fully electric platform that brings the extra weight inherent to such hardware is almost certain to fundamentally alter the overall Macan driving experience.