Beck Releases Video for 'Chemical' Remix Starring Stella Maxwell

By Claire Shaffer
New Haven Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of his birthday (July 8th), Beck has dropped a music video for the Chloé Caillet remix of his Hyperspace song “Chemical,” starring the model Stella Maxwell. Directed by Mikai Karl, the visual depicts Beck and Maxwell on a hazy nighttime journey through the city. Beck originally released the...

