American Horror Stories Trailer Brings Back Murder House, AHS Stars And The Scariest Monster Of All

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After previously offering fans a thematic teaser video that hinted at fan-favorite characters and settings returning, American Horror Stories is finally showcasing itself in full glory with the brand new trailer seen above. Considering we're only a week out from release, it's wild to only now have any clear idea of what the new anthologized spinoff will deliver, but I will 100% sign for that delivery and then some. As cool as it would have been if the trailer was twice as long, there's more than enough to keep fans sated while still leaving them hungry for more.

