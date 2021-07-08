Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend Deal to Include Feature Films, Gaming and Virtual Reality Content

TV mogul Shonda Rhimes reportedly negotiated a new incentive-laden deal with Neflix that could be a significant increase of the mega-deal she already had. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes has finalized a contract that, with built-in bonuses, sees her going from being paid “merely” $100 to $150 million up to a gargantuan $300 to $400 million to create more shows, live experiences and other content for the next five years with the streaming leader.