There is nothing quite as sweet as a first dance moment between newlyweds, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are no different. See their first dance photos here. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the musical power duo Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made it official as they tied the knot in a small, intimate wedding. New York’s Page Six confirmed the wedding, as well as photos on the couple’s social media accounts, which exhibit countless beautiful, smiling images of the two.