Anne Arundel County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Charles; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Through Friday morning. * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across southern MD tonight, bringing heavy rainfall to areas east of the I-95 corridor. Expected rainfall totals in southern Maryland of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. Further west closer to the I-95 corridor could lesser amounts of up to one inch, with locally higher amounts of 2-3 inches possible. * Moderate to heavy rainfall over a period of a few hours may cause streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks, potentially leading to instances of flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

