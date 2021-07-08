Camp gives youth a glimpse into veterinary science
LITTLE ROCK – For some skills, there’s just no substitution for learning by doing — and that’s exactly what 4-H Veterinary Science Camp offered. Nearly 100 youth ages 11-19 learned more about veterinary medicine as they worked with horses, cattle and chickens at three one-day camps offered around the state this summer. The camp is an outreach of the Arkansas 4-H Veterinary Science program, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.newtoncountytimes.com
