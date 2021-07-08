Throwback Thursday: St. Louis BBQ Pork Steaks

Today's installment from "Throwback Thursday" takes us to the north side of the unit block of East First Avenue. Lewis Cleaners & Tailoring had been a mainstay at 22 E. 1st from 1915 to 1930. The first photo shows that business. But in 1930 they decided to move to a larger building, relocating to 19 N. Adams. The 22 E. 1st location then became available. In 1936, Constantine (Gus) Leonida moved here from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and brought his brothers N.L. and Anthony with him. The Leonida Brothers Hollywood Grill & Soda opened on April 10, 1937. They made all their own ice cream and candies in their confectionery. The business had a 27-foot soda fountain. The second photo shows Leonida's Hollywood Grill around 1950. Gus died in 1961 and the business was taken over by his son, Zenny, who immediately began to spread out the Leonida holdings. At one time he owned The Hollywood Grill, The Ranchouse Restaurant, The Airport Steak House, and the Harvey House Cafe in Newton. The Hollywood Grill closed July 15, 1968, and the building was razed in October of that year. The third photo shows the original location of The Hollywood Grill at 22 E. 1st. Now the Wiley Plaza Parking Garage, it's owned by Wiley Plaza LLC of Wichita.