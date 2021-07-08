Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Throwback Thursday: St. Louis BBQ Pork Steaks

By Mike Vrobel
Dad Cooks Dinner
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many of my cooking decisions are based on grocery store sales. This throwback is a prime example. Pork shoulder chops were on sale, so I went looking for this recipe. Its one of my favorite way to cook shoulder chops – sprinkled with BBQ rub, pressure cooked until tender, and then brushed with BBQ sauce. Sure, it’s not “real barbecue”, but it’s a great weeknight dinner.

www.dadcooksdinner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steaks#Throwback Thursday#Pork Shoulder#Cooking#Food Drink#St Louis Bbq Pork#Bbq#St Louis Bbq Style Link#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Easy Bell Pepper Pasta

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bright colors, healthy ingredients ... this is one summer pasta dish you won’t feel guilty eating!. Cook 1 pound of spaghetti according to package directions. Drain but retain 1 cup of pasta water. In a skillet over medium heat, sauté a finely chopped medium onion,...
San Diego, CArestaurantbusinessonline.com

Korean BBQ Watermelon Steak with Cucumber Salad

Cauliflower steaks have been trending for several years—now there’s watermelon steak. Chef Karrie Hills of Red Door Restaurant & Wine Bar in San Diego cuts the juicy red melon into thick slices and marinates them in a spicy Korean-accented ssamjang sauce. The watermelon is then grilled and served with a refreshing cucumber salad for a cool and flavorful summer meal.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Triple Pork BBQ Sandwiches

Quiznos is really leaning into BBQ flavors this summer with the launch of its new Smilin’ Pig sandwich. Perfect for pork lovers, the new Smilin’ Pig BBQ sandwich features a meaty combination of smoked pork loin, bacon, and ham, topped with crisp red onion, cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, and Blue Ribbon BBQ sauce, all served on a toasted sub roll. The result is a very meat-heavy sandwich that's perfect for summer.
Recipesgreatbritishchefs.com

Pork rib-eye steak with chilli and apples

Place the apple wedges, chilli, garlic and thyme in a roasting tray and drizzle with olive oil. Toss to ensure everything is coated then place in the oven for 5 minutes. 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced into wedges. 2 red chillies, sliced. 4 sprigs of fresh thyme.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taste of St. Louis

Ballpark Village to host the 16th Annual Taste of St. Louis. St. Louis, MO: After a year off due to the global pandemic, Taste of St. Louis is excited to announce its return and the location of the highly anticipated food event! The FREE event will feature twenty-five of St. Louis’ most diverse, brick-and-mortar restaurants. The host of the event will be the beautiful, newly built Ballpark Village venue.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

BBQ pulled pork tacos! Just stop for a minute and think about that. An easy and perfect and, dare we say, consummate use for leftover pulled pork. Adapted from Matt Moore | The South’s Best Butts | Oxmoor House, 2017. BBQ pulled pork tacos. Because even the most creative of...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Steak Chili Recipe

For any hungry meat eater who wants to craft a meal that will satisfy their carnivorous taste buds in less than an hour, this is the steak-based chili for you. The preparation takes only 15 minutes, while the cooking time is only 15 minutes more. That's it. You can have delicious, comforting, homemade chili on the table in only 30 minutes. Best of all? This dish serves eight people, making it perfect for family get-togethers and dinner parties. But we don't blame you if you don't want to share.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pork Steak Recipe

Slow cookers are definitely a game-changer when it comes to preparing a flavorful meal with little effort. Not only can you toss in some ingredients and leave the slow cooker to do the rest, but the long cooking process helps tenderize many cuts of meat. There's no reason to only choose the highest quality cuts of meat once you've tasted the results from a slow cooker.
Food & DrinksHutchinson News

Throwback Thursday: Leonida Brothers Hollywood Grill & Soda

Today's installment from "Throwback Thursday" takes us to the north side of the unit block of East First Avenue. Lewis Cleaners & Tailoring had been a mainstay at 22 E. 1st from 1915 to 1930. The first photo shows that business. But in 1930 they decided to move to a larger building, relocating to 19 N. Adams. The 22 E. 1st location then became available. In 1936, Constantine (Gus) Leonida moved here from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and brought his brothers N.L. and Anthony with him. The Leonida Brothers Hollywood Grill & Soda opened on April 10, 1937. They made all their own ice cream and candies in their confectionery. The business had a 27-foot soda fountain. The second photo shows Leonida's Hollywood Grill around 1950. Gus died in 1961 and the business was taken over by his son, Zenny, who immediately began to spread out the Leonida holdings. At one time he owned The Hollywood Grill, The Ranchouse Restaurant, The Airport Steak House, and the Harvey House Cafe in Newton. The Hollywood Grill closed July 15, 1968, and the building was razed in October of that year. The third photo shows the original location of The Hollywood Grill at 22 E. 1st. Now the Wiley Plaza Parking Garage, it's owned by Wiley Plaza LLC of Wichita.
RecipesLongview News-Journal

Charred sweet corn is the star of the versatile summer salad

There seem to be as many methods as cooks. Do you steam, boil, microwave? Do you grill, and if so, in the husks or out? (Or do you get fancy and pull back the husks, put butter or an ice cube inside, rewrap and proceed?) Maybe you prefer your corn...
RecipesA Cup of Jo

Five-Ingredient Dinner: Chicken Tapenade With Spinach

As soon as I saw this five-ingredient dinner submitted by a reader named Arielle, I knew exactly why it was a winner. To begin with, look how hard each ingredient is working to earn its place. The lemon is on double-duty — offering both zest for the tapenade and juice for the spinach. The green olives immediately dispel any argument against a chicken breast dinner being flavorless, lending a maximum amount of bang-for-the-buck, flavor-wise. (“My husband, who says boneless skinless breasts are boring, actually likes this dinner,” says Arielle.) And by using the same grill pan to cook both the chicken and the spinach, she’s not only saving herself a big-ticket item to clean up, she’s taking advantage of any chicken bits and fat left in the pan to flavor the spinach.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Flaky Biscuit Pizza Recipe

Whenever the urge for pizza strikes, the first thing most pizza fans do is pick up the phone, open up an app, and place an order. Pizza, after all, is one of those things that you have to order, because it's just too much work to make at home ... or is it?
RecipesThe Evening News

BBQ MY WAY: Smoked pork ribs first, then a stir-fry

Last weekend I smoked pork spare ribs, and they were delish. If you recall reading last week’s column (you did read it, didn’t you?), you will recall I went into the best way to trim these ribs to result in a St. Louis style rib. When you do that, you...
RecipesKait 8

Chilled Creole Tomato Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Literally, there are wars fought, garden wars that is, over the best tomato varieties. In Louisiana, the decision was made years ago: there’s nothing better than Creole tomatoes! In this recipe, our famous Creole tomatoes are used to create a magnificent chilled soup, perfect for the hot summer season in the swamps of Louisiana.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Pulled Pork with Fried Potatoes and Cleveland-Style BBQ Sauce | Michael Symon

For the Pork: Combine the salt, pepper, coriander, cumin and garlic powder, and rub the pork with the seasoning. Refrigerate overnight. Set up your smoker for 225°F. Place the pork butt in the smoker and let it go for 6-8 hours, until the internal temperature reaches 195°F. Cook time depends on how well you’ve been holding your smoker temp around 225°F. After your butt is smoked, let it rest for about 30 minutes and then shred it with a fork and toss with BBQ sauce.
RecipesSouthern Bite

Sunday Supper: White BBQ Sauce Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Hey, friends! Welcome back to another Sunday Supper!. Things were a little quiet on the blog front this week. Jack didn’t have football practice this week since it’s was the week of the 4th, so he and I took off to spend a few days on Alabama’s beautiful gulf coast for a boy’s trip. With him getting older, I’m not sure how much longer he’s going to want to spend time with his old man, so I’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities when I can! We enjoyed some great seafood and hit up what I’m sure is every single arcade in 3 counties! Have I told y’all about my obsession with skee-ball? 😂
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

It Might Not Look Like Much, But Blue Collar BBQ Serves Up Some Of The Best Pulled Pork, Brisket, And Ribs In Minnesota

Minnesota may not have a BBQ tradition like many Southern states. But that doesn’t mean the Land of 10,000 Lakes isn’t home to some truly mouthwatering BBQ! It’s found all over the state, from small towns to big cities. You can’t go far without running into fall-off-the-bone ribs, savory brisket, and more. One favorite spot […] The post It Might Not Look Like Much, But Blue Collar BBQ Serves Up Some Of The Best Pulled Pork, Brisket, And Ribs In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy