Flash Flood Watch issued for Hartford, Tolland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT and Tolland CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * Through Friday afternoon. * The heaviest rainfall will occur roughly between 8 am and noon Friday. Rainfall from Elsa is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with a swath of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall possible, thus continuing the flash flood threat. * Across the Watch area, there is the potential for urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as the potential for flooding of small streams. If higher rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches materialize, pockets of more significant flash flooding could occur. A few larger tributary rivers could go into minor flood during Friday.