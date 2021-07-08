Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHWESTERN SOMERSET AND NORTH CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES At 213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frenchtown, or 14 miles southeast of Easton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Byram, Flemington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Clinton, Glen Gardner, Ferndale, Hampton, Frenchtown, Lebanon, Milford, Califon, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Stockton, Flagtown, Revere, Belle Mead, Ottsville and Sergeantsville. This includes Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 7 and 27. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

