Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN DUTCHESS COUNTY At 213 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fishkill, or near Beacon, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beacon, Pawling, Wappingers Falls, Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Marlboro, Red Oaks Mill, Myers Corner, Wingdale, Dover Plains, East Fishkill, Beekman, Stormville, Baker Corner, Knapps Corner, South Dover, Hoxie Corner, New Hamburg, Glenham and Clove Valley.alerts.weather.gov
