Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol County, RI

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * The heaviest rainfall will occur roughly between 8 am and noon today. Rainfall from Elsa is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with an isolated swath of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall possible, especially across eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. This includes the cities of Boston and Providence. * Across the Watch area, there is the potential for significant urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as the potential for flash flooding of small streams. If higher rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches materialize, pockets of more significant flash flooding could occur. A few larger tributary rivers could go into minor flood today.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
County
Kent County, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
County
Washington County, RI
County
Providence County, RI
City
Bristol, RI
County
Bristol County, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Central Middlesex Ma#Eastern Essex Ma#Eastern Norfolk Ma#Eastern Plymouth Ma#Southern Bristol Ma#Southern Plymouth Ma#Southern Worcester Ma#Western Norfolk Ma#Western Plymouth Ma#Eastern Kent Ri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Mohamed Sbihi makes history as Team GB's flag bearer. Rower Mohamed Sbihi made history during Friday's opening ceremony as Team Great Britain's first Muslim flag bearer. Sbihi is a two-time Olympic medalist, including gold in the coxless four at Rio 2016, and says he hopes he can inspire the next generation of athletes.
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...
Posted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Posted by
CNN

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

(CNN) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58. Nicknamed "Knapper," he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said in a statement.
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Iowa Democrat Finkenauer seeking GOP Sen. Grassley’s seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, is running for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat, hoping her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years. The 32-year-old former state lawmaker, who announced her candidacy by video...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy