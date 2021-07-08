Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Dauphin, Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near an area lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. Target Area: Adams; Dauphin; Lancaster; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER...YORK ADAMS...AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 210 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated 2 strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jacobus to near Littlestown. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. a 10 to 15 minute period of Very heavy rain is expected. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include York, Hanover, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Parkville, Spry, Dallastown, Hampton, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Littlestown, Maytown, Codorus, Grantley, Valley Green, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, McSherrystown and Valley View.