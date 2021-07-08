Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Dauphin, Lancaster, York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near an area lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. Target Area: Adams; Dauphin; Lancaster; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER...YORK ADAMS...AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 210 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated 2 strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jacobus to near Littlestown. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. a 10 to 15 minute period of Very heavy rain is expected. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include York, Hanover, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Parkville, Spry, Dallastown, Hampton, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Littlestown, Maytown, Codorus, Grantley, Valley Green, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, McSherrystown and Valley View.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Codorus Township, PA
City
Valley View, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Littlestown, PA
City
Jacobus, PA
County
York County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
West York, PA
City
Elizabethtown, PA
County
Adams County, PA
City
Parkville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nws#Heavy Rain#Doppler#Stonybrook Wilshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy