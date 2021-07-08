Cancel
Premier League

Sweet moment England fan, 9, left in tears when Harry Kane scores winner in Euros semi final

By Imogen Braddick
THIS is the adorable moment a nine-year-old England fan was left in tears after Harry Kane scored the winner against Denmark last night.

Lennon Watson-Walker, who was watching the game at home with his mum Kelly Watson, broke down in tears when Kane's ball hit the back of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngPBh_0arCdUL900
Lennon Watson-Walker was watching the game at home with his mum Kelly Watson Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fiO4_0arCdUL900
He broke down in tears when Harry Kane's ball hit the back of the net in the semi final Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPYbd_0arCdUL900
After last night's nail-biting match, England face Italy in Sunday's final Credit: Getty

A sweet video showed him burying his head in the sofa and sobbing happy tears after he was overcome with emotion.

England captain Kane saw his penalty saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but managed to tuck away the rebound.

Kelly, 44, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, said: "It was massively intense when he missed and then scored.

"Lennon just burst into tears - he was crying with happiness.

"He's obsessed with football; he lives, breathes and sleeps it."

It comes after a 10-year-old girl who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her his football shirt has revealed she "bunked off school" to watch her heroes beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football mega-fan Belle McNally went viral after footage of the midfielder handing her his number 10 jersey was shared online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orM7W_0arCdUL900
A video showed Lennon sobbing happy tears after he was overcome with emotion Credit: SWNS

She sobbed after Mount made her dreams come true by jumping into the crowd after thrashing the Danes 2-1.

As he walked away, Mount glanced back and grinned broadly at the starstruck girl who was being hugged tightly by her dad.

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and the clip has been viewed more than three million times.

Belle revealed before the game she had "bunked off school" to be there.

She told ITV News she was "11 out of 10" excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England.

The youngster wrote on social media today: "Had the best day ever at Wembley. Thank you Mason Mount."

Belle - whose own shirt read "Belle 10" on the back - was one of 60,000 fans in the stands at Wembley.

After last night's nail-biting match, England face Italy in Sunday's final.

England manager Southgate said: "There’s one more massive hurdle to try to conquer.

"Italy are a very good side. They’ve shown outstanding form and have defensive warriors at the back who have been through everything.

"It’s something to look forward to."

