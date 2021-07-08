Five Common Mistakes in Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
With the reckoning on systemic racism that our country has experienced in the last year, there has been a renewed focus on diversity in the legal industry. This has long been a persistent challenge in our profession. To ensure this latest push for diversity is more successful than past efforts, it is crucial for law firms and legal departments to acknowledge and avoid past mistakes. When it comes to diversity and inclusion strategy, these are five common mistakes that are made and that continue to be obstacles to achieving true diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.www.law.com
