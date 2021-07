Kevin Costner to Sing at Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State News

The actor will be playing at the Minnesota State Fair in September.

Modern West, Costner's country-rock band, will play The Grandstand at the fair on Sept. 3.

Following will be a live Q&A with Costner. Afterward, Costner's "Field of Dreams" will be shown.

Ticket sales start at 1 p.m. on July 21. Costs range from $25 to $75.