Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Student Loan Agency That Lied to Congress Backs Out of Federal Contract

By Corbin Bolies
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A major student loan provider that’s been sued by multiple states and was caught lying to Congress has backed out of managing federal loans, telling the U.S. Department of Education to find someone else. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency told employees Thursday that it was ending its contract with the U.S. government once it expires on Dec. 14. Spokesman Keith New told PennLive the move was due to recent changes to the federal student loan program that have caused company costs to increase. The company had entered into a 10-year contract with the government in 2009 to collect and keeping track of students’ federal loan payments. The move will impact potentially hundreds of the agency’s 2,250 employees, including layoffs.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Federal Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loan Cancellation Debate Continues Amidst Servicer Disruptions

After two major federal student loan servicers announced that they would be suspending their work for the U.S. Department of Education, advocates for borrowers are pushing President Biden to cancel student loan debt. “10 [million] borrowers won't even have loan service providers at the end of the year,” said the...
EducationLowell Sun

Student loan debt reset

With the moratorium on federal student debt payments scheduled to expire on Oct. 1, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has assembled a team to deal with any questions or concerns borrowers might have after that grace period ends. Dubbed the “student loan bill of rights,” a state law that...
POTUSForbes

Will Biden Extend The Federal Student Loan Forbearance Period?

It’s been more than 16 months since the federal student loan payment suspension program has gone into effect, and the end of the forbearance period—September 30— is fast approaching. But the issue of restarting student loan repayment is thorny. There’s evidence that servicers aren’t prepared to resume receiving payments, and...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

A Second Student Loan Servicer Quits, Adding To Potential Chaos For Borrowers

Less than two weeks after a major student loan servicing shakeup, yet another U.S. Department of Education student loan servicer is calling it quits. Granite State Management and Resources, which handles over a million student loan borrower accounts, announced that it will suspend its student loan servicing operations for the Department of Education by the end of the year.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loan Borrower Bill Of Rights May Be Coming To Your State

A student loan borrower bill of rights may be coming to your state. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. While student loan borrowers await the prospect of wide-scale student loan cancellation, there’s a growing trend that could help provide student loan relief. It’s called a student loan borrower bill of rights. States including California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington have implemented policies to help student loan borrowers. This may be especially important to student loan borrowers, since federal student loan payments are scheduled to resume starting October 1. Here’s how they work and what they mean for your student loans:
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Law School Sues Government For Right To Get Back To Collecting Tuition While Students Fail The Bar

Florida Coastal School of Law is the last remaining jewel of the InfiLaw crown — indeed, the jewel even outlived the crown — and it’s fighting for its life. InfiLaw, the for-profit law school network, gave up control of of the school this spring, having already seen Charlotte School of Law and Arizona Summit Law School close after years of exacting high levels of debt from students while simultaneously leaving them on shaky ground once they hit the job market. The schools worried professional gatekeepers so much that the ABA took aim at their accreditation, prompting the schools to hire high-profile legal talent to undermine the ABA’s capacity to perform its job.
CollegesPosted by
PennLive.com

Who should pay back student loans? | PennLive letters

When people like U.S. Sen. and Professor Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, or people like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and his wife, the former President of a college, say that someone should pay back student loans, other than the people who took out the student loans, I wonder. Should...
EducationUrban Milwaukee

Committee approves file regarding student loan debt

During today’s meeting of the Judiciary and Legislation Committee, the committee recommended adoption of file #210405 – a resolution urging the federal government to cancel federal student debt, and directing the Department of Administration – Intergovernmental Relations Division to lobby for this policy. The file was introduced by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and co-sponsored by Alderman Ashanti Hamilton.
POTUSAOL Corp

Democrats sound alarm on student loan collections as payment restart looms

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers are asking the Education Department (ED) about student debt collection practices in the face of a potential wave of student loan defaults when the pandemic payment pause expires, Yahoo Finance has learned. "With student loan and interest payments scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021, and...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

How Student Loan Servicing Changes Will Impact Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Last week, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Authority (PHEAA), whose federal Direct loan servicing wing operates as FedLoan Servicing, announced that it would not be renewing its contract with the U.S. Department of Education. FedLoan Servicing is one of the Department’s main contracted student loan servicers, handling over 8.5 million individual borrower accounts. FedLoan’s contract with the Department is scheduled to expire in December.
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Private Student Loans Can Be Discharged In Bankruptcy, Court Tells Navient

A new court ruling says that private student loans can be discharged in bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of a student loan borrower who sought student loan cancellation for his private student loans. Here’s what happened.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Biden administration wipes out more student loan debt

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge student loans totaling $55.6 million by students who attended troubled schools like Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty, and the Court Reporting Institute. This...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Cancelled $40 Billion Of Student Loans This Way

President Joe Biden has cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing debate about student loan cancellation, here’s a fact that may come as a surprise: Biden has now cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans since becoming president in January. Here’s the breakdown:

Comments / 0

Community Policy